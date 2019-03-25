Has the BJP taken a gamble by not fielding 50 sitting MPs and veterans

Debates

oi-Deepika S

The BJP has sprung a surprise by denying tickets to 50 sitting MPs and veteran leaders including veteran leader L K Advani.

The saffron party denied ticket to several sitting MPs after an internal survey of the party's parliamentarians relayed negative reports and showed that the politicians had not followed BJP president Amit Shah's mandate of creating awareness about the Centre's schemes and policies on the ground.

BJP's decision to gamble on new faces came after the sitting MP's decided not to contest this time.

While Khanduri had expressed his unwillingness to enter the poll fray citing ill health, Koshiyari decided not to contest to make room for younger leaders.

Considering their tall stature in the state politics, it will be interesting to see how their substitutes, who face the challenge of retaining the seats, fare at the hustings.

Will the BJP's gamble with new faces pay off? What is your say on this?