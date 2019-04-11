  • search
    Had the Modi biopic released, would it have made a difference to BJP?

    New Delhi, Apr 11: The Election Commission took a final call on the release of Prime Minister Modi's biopic and stalled its release till the elections are over. The makers of the movie claim that film is about struggle of an individual and must not be seen from a political point of view, but the poll panel felt otherwise. The EC felt that it may influence the voters, after all Modi is the incumbent Prime Minister of country who is seeking a second term. The opposition parties were also totally against the release of the film. When the matter reached the doors of the Supreme Court, it left the final decision to the poll panel and the EC decided a day before film's release that it would not be right to allow the screening during general elections. Many felt that the right decision was made, but some also felt that a film falls under the domain of entertainment and entertainment and politics must not be mixed. In fact the Election Commission's decision came after the censor board cleared the film with a U certificate. As to whether the film would have influenced voters or not is something that can be answered only after seeing the film, but the EC did not want to take a chance and postponed the release till the polls are over.

    What is your say on the entire matter? So you feel that a film can really influence the way a person votes? Should the release of a film on an incumbent PM's life be allowed to release during the elections?

    Please express your opinion below:

    bjp election commission debate lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 9:17 [IST]
