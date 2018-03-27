Debate: Will Amit Shah's dinner diplomacy work for BJP?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

BJP chief Amit Shah, who is on a two-day Karnataka tour initiated a dinner diplomacy to iron out the differences between party State president B S Yeddyurappa and K S Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. On Monday, Shah declared 'all is well' between state leaders by posing with them for a photo-op after dinner at Eshwarappa's residence.

The rift may look over for now but will it last long? Both the leaders have shared a cold relationship since 2008, the first time BJP came to power in the state. However, Shah hopes to rule out differences through dinner diplomacy, will he be successful?

You can put your opinion here in the comment box.

Read more about:

karnataka assembly elections 2018, karnataka election debates 2018, bjp, amit shah, bs yeddyurappa, ks eshwarappa

Story first published: Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 11:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 27, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.