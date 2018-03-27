Debate: Will Amit Shah's dinner diplomacy work for BJP?

BJP chief Amit Shah, who is on a two-day Karnataka tour initiated a dinner diplomacy to iron out the differences between party State president B S Yeddyurappa and K S Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. On Monday, Shah declared 'all is well' between state leaders by posing with them for a photo-op after dinner at Eshwarappa's residence.

The rift may look over for now but will it last long? Both the leaders have shared a cold relationship since 2008, the first time BJP came to power in the state. However, Shah hopes to rule out differences through dinner diplomacy, will he be successful?

