Debate: Should we appreciate Rahul Gandhi for his honest reply or criticise him for his ignorance?

Congress President Rahul Gandhi couldn't answer a question about benefits of National Cadet Corp (NCC) 'C' certificate while interacting with students at Maharani College in Mysuru. To highlight his inability to answer that question, video of PM Modi's speech on NCC is being circulated on social media. He landed in hot water after admitting that he doesn't know "that type of stuff".

Do you think Rahul Gandhi should be prepared to take on every subject under the sun during the election campaign?

OR was he not honest while saying that he didn't know much about NCC?

karnataka election debates 2018, karnataka assembly elections 2018, rahul gandhi, congress, bjp

