Why a terror angle should not be ruled out in the Coimbatore cylinder blast case

Coimbatore blast: Rapid Action Force deployed as TN BJP calls it 'suicide attack'

Coimbatore

oi-Prakash KL

Coimbatore, Oct 25: A day after a car explosion, security has been beefed up in Coimbatore with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel being deployed across the city.

The RAF has directed to carry out search and security operations across public areas like bus stands and railway stations, according to a report in ANI.

A man was burnt to death when the car he was in a gas cylinder fitted inside the car exploded at Ukkadam, near the famed Sangameshwarar temple in the city on Sunday morning. The Coimbatore City Police late on Monday night arrested five men in connection with the case.

The body of the deceased, which recovered from the blast site, was identified as 25-year-old Jamesa Mubin. As per the cops, the CCTV footage near the house showed five people purportedly taking out a gunny bag from Mubeen's house on Saturday.

A case has been registered in the Ukkadam police station over the incident. The five arrested are: Muhammad Talka, Muhammed Azharuddin, Muhammed Riyaz, Firoze Ismail and Muhammed Nawaz Ismailm, all in their 20s.

Tamil Nadu | Rapid Action Force deployed across the city of Coimbatore after a man was charred to death in a car explosion due to an LPG cylinder blast in Ukkadam pic.twitter.com/Z3xfK7qm8h — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

On the other hand, BJP state unit K Annamalai raised a number of questions over the Sunday incident, and claimed police has not divulged the specifics regarding the seizure made at Jubeen's house.

Tamil Nadu car explosion: 5 arrested in connection with the case

"Police have recovered 50 kg of ammonium nitrate, potassium, sodium, fuse wire and 7-volt batteries from the residence of Jamesha Mubin (who died in the incident). Police have not disclosed this yet," ANI quoted Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai in a tweet.

"On October 21, Jamesha Mubin posted a WhatsApp status similar to that of ISIS. Police haven't said why they have arrested 5 people. On behalf of TN BJP, we've written a letter to Union Home Minister regarding this blast. Police have to accept this as a 'suicide attack'," he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 14:31 [IST]