VITEEE results 2018 date confirmed, counselling on May 9, how to check

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, Apr 27: The VITEEE results 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared on April 29. The counselling would begin on May 9 2019 onwards.

On Thursday the results link was activated, but the same was withdrawn. Last year it may be recalled that the results of the Vellore Institute of Technology April 23 2017.

Those students who have given a valid phone number during the registration will receive an SMS as well about the results. Soon after the results are declared the counselling process would begin.

During counselling, candidates shall have to submit: admit card, counselling admit card, result copy, date of birth proof, class 12 mark sheet (those awaiting result can submit the hall ticket), community certificate and demand draft of Rs.50000.

Candidates belonging to Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura shall have to submit nativity certificate.

Classes for BTech programmes will begin on 9 July 2018. After result declaration, candidates will be short-listed based on their entrance examination rank and will be called for the counselling; dates will be updated on the official website. After the counselling for a particular day is over, the number of seats (branchwise) available for allotment for the next day of counselling will be published in the website. The results once declared would be available on vit.ac.in.

How to check VITEEE results 2019:

Go to vit.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Chennai North Fact Check ELECTORS 14,68,523 7,20,133 MALE

7,47,943 FEMALE

447 TRANSGENDER + More Details