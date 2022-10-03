YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Viral video: Tamil Nadu youth falls from motorcycle while performing stunt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 03: The Karaikudi cops from Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu have arrested three people after a video of a bike stunt went viral on social media sites.

    In the viral clip, a pillion rider is seen attempting to stand up on the back seat and falls down as he attempted to do a freedom pose.

    Viral video: Tamil Nadu youth falls from motorcycle while performing stunt
    Screen grab from twitter video(@MirrorNow)

    The entire incident was recorded by a friend who was following them. However, as the video went viral, the cops took action against the trio involved in the incident.

    It is still unclear whether the youth injured after falling down from the bike or not.

    Caught on camera: UP student shoots college principal, assaults before fleeing spotCaught on camera: UP student shoots college principal, assaults before fleeing spot

    The three accused have been identified as Maheshwaran, Hari Prasad and Gopalakrishnan, according to a report in Times Now. Also, the trio have given in writing that they will not do risky stunts henceforth.

    In the recent years, there have been many reports of youths violating traffic rules and performing risky stunts on roads.

    A few weeks ago, five people were arrested for performing bike stunts in Anna Salai in Chennai.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    viral news stunt

    Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 17:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X