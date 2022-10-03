Viral video: Tamil Nadu youth falls from motorcycle while performing stunt

'Ponniyin Selvan' vs 'Vikram Vedha' at box office: Mani Ratnam's film is clear winner on first day

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Oct 03: The Karaikudi cops from Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu have arrested three people after a video of a bike stunt went viral on social media sites.

In the viral clip, a pillion rider is seen attempting to stand up on the back seat and falls down as he attempted to do a freedom pose.

The entire incident was recorded by a friend who was following them. However, as the video went viral, the cops took action against the trio involved in the incident.

TAMIL NADU: 3 DETAINED FOR BIKE STUNTS



3 motorists detained in #TamilNadu's Karaikudi for performing risky stunts in public and causing danger to commuters.@dharannniii reports. pic.twitter.com/hTdyJod5Nf — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) October 3, 2022

It is still unclear whether the youth injured after falling down from the bike or not.

Caught on camera: UP student shoots college principal, assaults before fleeing spot

The three accused have been identified as Maheshwaran, Hari Prasad and Gopalakrishnan, according to a report in Times Now. Also, the trio have given in writing that they will not do risky stunts henceforth.

In the recent years, there have been many reports of youths violating traffic rules and performing risky stunts on roads.

A few weeks ago, five people were arrested for performing bike stunts in Anna Salai in Chennai.

Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 17:59 [IST]