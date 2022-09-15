Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' Review: Netizens' verdict is clear on Simbu, mixed on...

Silambarasan aka Simbu's 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', which released on Thursday, has opened to fairly positive reviews from the audience.

Chennai, Sep 15: Simbu has reunited with Gautham Menon for the third time after hit films like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

The film has Siddhi Idnani as Paavai in the female lead, with Radikaa Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav and others in the supporting cast. The movie has two-time Oscar Award winning music composer AR Rahman scoring the music, Anthony's editing and Siddhartha Nuni's cinematography.

Story:

The Tamil film tells the story of a young village boy Muthu who travels to Mumbai to make a living but gets caught in a web of underground activities. A B.Sc graduate, Muthuveeran AKA Muthu lands in Mumbai from Tirunelveli to work at a parotta shop. However, his fate changes as situation makes him take up gun. What follows next should be seen onscreen.

'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' Review

The movie has been praised for its first half. Although the narration is quite slow, people are happy with the first half and especially the interval block. However, some from the audience found flaws in the second half. However, there is a unanimous opinion that the climax portion has been hurriedly shot.

Many are of the view that Simbu's performance is the major highlight of the movie while AR Rahman, as always, delivers a couple of fantastic songs.

Check out what the netizens say about the Tamil flick:

Sreedhar Pillai: #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu Splendid gangster story from

@menongautham that sucks us deep into Mumbai underworld & its power struggle.

@SilambarasanTR_is magnificent as #Muthu and owns the movie along with

@arrahman score. Slow but very engaging and keeps you hooked!

Prashanth Rangaswamy: #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu - 90/100 . Best work of

@menongautham so far !

Dear @arrahman- thank you !

The fluidity of @SilambarasanTR_in those single takes ! I totally enjoyed this movie !

Siddarth Srinivas: #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu: The film wouldn't have been half as efficient if not for

@arrahman's crazy good score. Marakkuma Nenjam is definitely the heart of the film, being omnipresent in the narrative. Personally loved the picturization of Mallipoo 👏 it was so well done! #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu: The man @SilambarasanTR_ is like fine wine, keeps getting better. So good to watch in such a role that starts off in innocent fashion & then fires up gradually. He is excellent especially in the opening sequence, interval & few other emotional scenes.

#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu: The film has a spectacular first half with almost no regret attached, the second half is good though it has to get through a few flaws. GVM maintains the tempo and manages to drive home some theatre worthy moments, giving us enough on the whole!

#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu: Engaging and engrossing.

@menongautham's latest film is also one of his best works in recent times, as the director successfully explores a path less traveled in the gangster genre, delivering a compelling film with @SilambarasanTR_ who is just GOLD!

#VenthuThanindhathuKaadu: Must say, this is one of

@SilambarasanTR_'s career best performances and he totally rules as the innocent young man who rises up the ladder. ARR totally takes control of the proceedings - Mallipoo and the rap song are just fire 🔥

#VenthuThanindhathuKaadu Interval: Fantastic so far. A step-by-step registry of Muthu's life,

@menongautham has come out of his comfort zone delivering a film that is unlike his usual works. Lot of realistic sequences that keep us engrossed,

@SilambarasanTR_is rocking!

Saloon Kada Shanmugam: #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu Review

A Gangster Action Drama🍿Plot- Guy From Village To a Gangster🔥STR Holds The Character💥Cast Gud👌🏼ARR Seiga🥁GVM Gud Attempt🤞🏼Few Lags & Bore in Parts🙂Heroine Portion r Lag😬Selected Audience Love it♥️BB Vibes!Classy!!

Saloon Rating: 3.5/5

Vijay: Definitely one of the best in #STR filmography. Thalaiva

@SilambarasanTR_you lived as Muthu and merratti irukinga.

@arrahman king is always a king. Fell in love with this entire #Mallipoo portion. #GVM take a bow sir. Another feather in cap to this trio #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu

Ram Venkat Srikar: #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu: One can clearly demarcate the writing of Jeyamohan and GVM here.

All the great parts--the rise of the protagonist, his moral conflicts and parallels with another character's arc--come from Jeyamohan.

All the weaker parts emerge from GVM's style.

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #VTK at interval. Terrific return to form for GVM. A broody, extremely engrossing gangster drama that sucks you into the world of underworld and survival. #SilambarasanTR is an absolute revelation, so much fun watch him rise as Muthu 🔥🔥 Realistic and raw. #ARR verithanam 👌

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 14:43 [IST]