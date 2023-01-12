'Varisu' 1st day box office collection (Tamil Nadu): Vijay-starrer off to a good start

Did Vijay let down common man with his 'Varisu' speech as he failed to become their voice this time?

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Jan 12: Vijay's much-awaited 'Varisu' is off to a good start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Kollywood flick hit the screens on Wednesday.

Released in over 450 screens, 'Varisu' had created a good pre-release talk which has helped the movie to get a good opening in its home territory. The advance booking was met with an above-average response as 'Varisu' clashed with Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu'.

Multiplexes and single screens allotted a maximum number of screens for 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu'. However, the early trends indicate that both the movies have failed to create new records at the box office.

Vijay has been setting new benchmarks with his every movie by getting earth-shattering openings. In case of 'Thunivu', the movie has got just an above average opening, say trade trackers. The Tamil flick has earned in the range of Rs 20-22 crore on the opening day.

"As it is a working day, the footfalls are quite less. Also, the government did not give permission to special shows which had impacted the opening," a trade tracker tells.

Check out Top 5 Biggest Openers in Tamil Nadu:

Valimai Rs 34 crore Sarkar Rs 31.5 crore Beast Rs 26 crore Bigil Rs 25.6 crore Mersal Rs 24.5 crore

'Varisu' Collection Outside Tamil Nadu

The Vijay-starrer has met with good response outside Tamil Nadu as well. It has been ovewhelmingly received by cine-goers in Kerala and Karnataka. According to early predictions, the first-day collection from India might be somewhere between Rs 26-28 crore.

Among the overseas centres, the movie has done well in the US. From the premiere shows, the Vijay-starrer has earned $147,638 at the US box office.

Industry insiders say that 'Varisu' is a family entertainer and likely to attract the viewers in good numbers during the weekends. The collection for such films will be stable and an above-average opening is not a cause of worry.

The movie. which has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, has got fairly positive reviews from the critics and audience.