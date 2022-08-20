Union Minister Dr L Murugan Inaugurated a 10-day Photo Exhibition on India's Freedom Struggle' at Palayamkotta

The Union Minister will also be inaugurating a tv series named, 'Swaraj' based on the stories of unsung heroes of Indian Freedom Movement on DD Podhigai.

Union Minister of State, Dr L Murugan inaugurated a ten-day photo exhibition at Palayamkotta, Tamil Nadu today. The photo exhibition is going to be based on India's freedom struggle. This event has been organised under the Government of India's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking the 75th year of Indian Independence.

The photo exhibition has been launched on August 20 and will end on August 29, 2022. The event has been arranged by the Central Bureau of Communication, Tamil Nadu- Puducherry Regional Office at Palayamkottai Kalyana Mandapam. All the arrangements for the ten-day event have been made under the supervision of Shri T. Sivakumar, Deputy Director of Puducherry Field Office of Central Bureau of Communication.

The major aim of conducting this photo exhibition is to create awareness regarding the freedom struggle of Indians for Independence. Additionally, it will also make them aware of the important historical incidents and the role played by Tamil Nadu in India's freedom struggle.

The photo exhibition will open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 pm for the general public. Apart from the exhibition, the office has also made arrangements for various cultural programmes every day at the venue in the afternoon and evening slots. The office has also made announcements regarding a daily quiz competition for college and school students. The authorities have also decided to conduct an Inter-school oratorical competition on August 25th at 10:00 a.m.

The Union minister shall also be inaugurating the tv serial 'Swaraj' that is based on the Indian Freedom Movement. The tv series will be telecast on DD Podhigai from 20th August 2022 every Saturday at 8 PM. The tv series is going to be of short duration, 75 weeks. The tv serial will be telecasted in the HD format and its repeat telecast would be at 3 PM on Mondays, 4 PM on Wednesdays and 9 AM on Fridays. The stories of Poolithevan, Veerapandiya Kattabomman and Velu Nachiyar, warriors of Tamil Nadu are also included in the serial.

The list of the participators included the names of Shri M. Annadurai, Additional Director General of Press Information Bureau & Central Bureau of Communication (TN, Puducherry and A&N Islands), Shri J. Kamaraj, Director, Central Bureau of Communication, Chennai and Shri S. Venkateshwar, Director General, (South Zone) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 19:17 [IST]