TNUSRB PC exam result 2021 declared, call letters to be uploaded shortly

    Chennai, Feb 19: The TNUSRB PC exam result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result of the written exam conducted for the recruitment of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II, Jail Warder and Fireman in state was released by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). The exam was conducted on December 13 2020.

    The result has been released in a PDF format and candidates who are eligible to appear for the Certificate Verification, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test can check if their roll numbers are in the PDF file.

    The call letter for the eligible candidates for attending the test will be uploaded on the official website shortly. The list of enrolment numbers of the candidates who are to be called in the ratio of 1:5 for the next phase of selection for the above mentioned tests can be found in the PDF file.

    Before attending the tests, candidates can download their hall tickets. Hall tickets were issued to 5,50,314 candidates. 11,741 + 72 (BL) vacancies in Police, Prison and Fire and Rescue services departments are to be filled up. The TNUSRB PC exam result 2021 is available on http://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in/.

    Friday, February 19, 2021, 16:47 [IST]
