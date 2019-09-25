TNTEU B.Ed result 2019 declared on tnteu.ac.in

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Sep 25: The TNTEU B.Ed result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted in the months of May and June 2019. The results have been released in the online mode. The result is available on tnteu.ac.in.

How to check TNTEU B.Ed result 2019:

Go to tnteu.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout