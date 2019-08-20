TNPSC Group 4 Hall tickets 2019 to be released by this date

  • search
    Chennai, Aug 20: The TNPSC Group 4 Hall tickets 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The Combined Civil Services Exam (Group IV) will be conducted for the recruitment of vacant posts in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service.

    6,491 vacancies for post of Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist had been advertised. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 1 2019. This means that the hall tickets are likely to be released four days prior to the exam. The hall ticket once released will be available on tnpscexams.in.

    tamil nadu

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
