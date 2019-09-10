TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2019 released, direct link to download

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 10: The TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2019 has been released. The answer key is available on the official website.

The answer key is tentative and candidates can submit their objections if any. The Group 4 exams were conducted on September 1 2019 for various posts. Nearly 15 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

The commission would fill up vacancies in the VAO, Junior Assistant Bill Collector, Field Surveryor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno Typist posts. The answer key is available on tnpsc.gov.in.

How to download TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2019:

Go to tnpsc.gov.in

Click on the answer key link in the What's new section

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout