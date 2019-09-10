  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2019 released, direct link to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 10: The TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2019 has been released. The answer key is available on the official website.

    The answer key is tentative and candidates can submit their objections if any. The Group 4 exams were conducted on September 1 2019 for various posts. Nearly 15 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

    TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2019 released, direct link to download

    The commission would fill up vacancies in the VAO, Junior Assistant Bill Collector, Field Surveryor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno Typist posts. The answer key is available on tnpsc.gov.in.

    How to download TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2019:

    • Go to tnpsc.gov.in
    • Click on the answer key link in the What's new section
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu answer key

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue