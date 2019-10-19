  • search
    TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Exam Answer Key 2019 released, direct link to check

    By
    |

    Chennai, Oct 19: The TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Exam Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates can raise objections in case of any discrepancy. Candidates would be able to view the question paper and question and answer challenge until 10 am on October 20, 2019.

    TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Exam Answer Key 2019 released, direct link to check

    A candidate would have to pay Rs 500 per answer through an online payment. If the challenge is accepted then the fee would be refunded. Candidates would not get the refund of Rs 500 if the challenge is wrong.

    For the selection of forest watcher, a computer-based test was conducted on October 5 and 6, 2019. A total of 54 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment.

    A notice read, "based on the online examination, the eligible (successful) candidates will be called for appearing in certificate verification, physical standards verification and endurance Test in 1:3 ratio for final selection."

    The exams would be held in all districts of Tamil Nadu and the same would be conducted in both English and Tamil. The admit card is available on https://www.forests.tn.gov.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 7:32 [IST]
