    TNEA Supplementary Counselling registration ends today at 5 pm: Direct link to register here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 19: The TNEA Supplementary Counselling registration process ends today. More details are available on the official website.

    Those candidates who want to apply for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021 can apply until 5 pm today. The rank list will be made available on October 20 2021 and the online counselling choice filling will also commence on the same day.

    As per the schedule, the tentative allotment will be done on October 22 and the publication of the provisional allotment will take place on October 23 2021.

    "As per the Honourable CM's announcement government school students availing 7.5 percentage seats on preferential basis need not pay initial deposit. Initial deposit already paid will be refunded," said an official note. Students who wish to register can do so on https://suppl.tneaonline.org/user/register.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 8:44 [IST]
    X