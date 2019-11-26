  • search
    TN TRB Computer Instructor Exam Result 2019 released: How normalised marks are calculated

    Chennai, Nov 26: The TN TRB Computer Instructor Exam Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Last month the marks scored by the candidates for the post of Post Graduate Assistant and Physical Education Director were released. The exam for the computer instructor grade-I post was conducted on June 23 and 27 2019.

    "All the representations received within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined by Subject Experts. After thorough scrutiny, a revised and Final Answer Key has arrived," the official statement read. The statement also added that "based on the revised key, candidate's computer Based Exam answer data has been valued and the normalised marks are published herewith based on the Interim Orders passed in W.A. No. 3758 of 2019, filed against the Interim Injunction passed in W.M.P. No. 24643 of 2019, dated 09.09.2019 in W.P.No. 25064 of 2019." Normalised marks are calculated by following the procedure as mentioned in Notification Para 7 (iv), as multi sessions examinations were conducted for the same recruitment, the statement also read. The result is available on trb.tn.nic.in.

