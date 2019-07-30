  • search
    TN TRB computer instructor answer key 2019 released, check pay scale

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Chennai, July 30: The TN TRB computer instructor answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The candidates who appeared for the Computer Instructors Grade-1 (PG Cadre) recruitment exam can submit their representations or objections till August 3 2019.

    "Now, the Board has released the tentative key answers for the above examination, candidates are given time upto 03.08.2019 to submit their representations, if any, regarding objections on the tentative answer keys published, along with the proof for the key, in the prescribed format," read an official notification. The candidates who are selected will get a salary between the pay scale of Rs 36,900 to Rs 1,16,600 per month. The answer key is available on trb.tn.nic.in.

    How to download TN TRB computer instructor answer key 2019:

    • Go to trb.tn.nic.in
    • Click on download answer key
    • A PDF will open
    • Check answer key
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 8:42 [IST]
