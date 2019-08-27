Keep youself updated with latestChennai News
TN TET paper 2 result 2019 declared, how to check
Chennai, Aug 27: The TN TET paper 2 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The board it may be recalled had released the TN TET results 2019 results for paper-I. The score cards have been released for more than 1.60 lakh candidates. The result is available on www.trb.tn.nic.in.
How to download TN TET Paper 2 result 2019:
- Go to www.trb.tn.nic.in
- Click on login
- Enter required details
- Click dashboard
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout