  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN TET paper 2 result 2019 declared, how to check

    By
    |

    Chennai, Aug 27: The TN TET paper 2 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The board it may be recalled had released the TN TET results 2019 results for paper-I. The score cards have been released for more than 1.60 lakh candidates. The result is available on www.trb.tn.nic.in.

    TN TET paper 2 result 2019 declared, how to check

    How to download TN TET Paper 2 result 2019:

    • Go to www.trb.tn.nic.in
    • Click on login
    • Enter required details
    • Click dashboard
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu results

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 7:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue