TN TET paper 2 result 2019 declared, how to check

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Aug 27: The TN TET paper 2 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The board it may be recalled had released the TN TET results 2019 results for paper-I. The score cards have been released for more than 1.60 lakh candidates. The result is available on www.trb.tn.nic.in.

How to download TN TET Paper 2 result 2019:

Go to www.trb.tn.nic.in

Click on login

Enter required details

Click dashboard

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout