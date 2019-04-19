TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019 declared, how to check

Chennai

Chennai, Apr 19: The TN HSE result 2019 has been declared. The results once declared are available official website.

In the 2018 exams the overall pass percentage was 91.1. Last year there were 8,60,434 candidates who appeared for the exams. This year too around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations. The results are available on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

How to download TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019:

Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in or examresults.net

or or or Click on the results link

You will be re-directed to a new page

Log in using your registration number

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

