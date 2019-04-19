Keep youself updated with latestChennai News
TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019 declared, how to check
Chennai
Chennai, Apr 19: The TN HSE result 2019 has been declared. The results once declared are available official website.
In the 2018 exams the overall pass percentage was 91.1. Last year there were 8,60,434 candidates who appeared for the exams. This year too around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations. The results are available on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
How to download TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019:
- Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in or examresults.net
- Click on the results link
- You will be re-directed to a new page
- Log in using your registration number
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
Chennai South Fact Check
-
Dr J JayavardhanAll India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
-
Isakki SubbiahAmma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam