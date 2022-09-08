YouTube
    TN girl commits suicide after failing to clear NEET exam

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Sep 08: A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Tiruvallur district after she failed to clear the NEET-UG exams, the results for which were declared last night. She was found hanging at her residence.

    The police said that the student, who wanted to become a doctor, hung himself when he was alone at home.

    TN girl commits suicide after failing to clear NEET exam

    This is not the first case of NEET-related suicide in the state. In fact, more than 20 NEET aspirants have died by suicide in the last few years as they failed to secure the required marks in the NEET exam for admission to medical colleges, according to reports.

    NEET-UG results declared: Over 9.93 lakh candidates clear exam, Rajasthan's Tanishka is topperNEET-UG results declared: Over 9.93 lakh candidates clear exam, Rajasthan's Tanishka is topper

    It is mandatory to have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions across India.

    Tamil Nadu has also voiced its opposition to the exam on multiple occasions.

    The Tamil Nadu government argues that NEET is a centralised exam and is conducted only on a single day. Thus, this puts an enormous amount of pressure on the students, especially those from the rural parts.

    Thursday, September 8, 2022, 10:51 [IST]
    X