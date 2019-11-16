TN Forest Watcher Result 2019 declared: Date and address for verification

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, No 16: The TN Forest Watcher Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted from October 4 to October 6, 2019. Those candidates who are selected will have to appear for the Certificate Verification/Physical Standards Verification/Endurance Test which is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2019 at Vandaloor Zoo, Chennai - 600048.

A total of 54 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment. The notice reads, "based on the online examination, the eligible (successful) candidates will be called for appearing in certificate verification, physical standards verification and endurance Test in 1:3 ratio for final selection." The result is available on https://www.forests.tn.gov.in.