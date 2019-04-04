  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN Congress leader Thangkabalu is Wayanad poll in charge

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, Apr 04: Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K V Thangkabalu was named poll in charge on Thursday of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from where party chief Rahul Gandhi is seeking election for the first time.

    Thangkabalu was named to man the constituency by the All India Congress Committee, a party release here said.

    TN Congress leader Thangkabalu is Wayanad poll in charge
    Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K V Thangkabalu. File photo

    "Thangkabalu will stay put in Wayanad till the completion of polls. He has made arrangements for holding a rally in which top Congress leaders will participate," the release by the TNCC media department said.

    Through Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi looks to impact 87 seats

    He was present in Wayanad today to receive Gandhi when he arrived to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections. A senior leader, Thangkabalu has held various positions including that of State general secretary in the party.

    Also, he had twice served as the president of the TNCC and was a former Union Minister.

    PTI

    More CHENNAI News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 congress rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue