Chennai reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time in over 9 months

TN adopts Bill that enhances punishment for offences against women, children

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Feb 06: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday adopted a Bill that enhances punishment for offences against women and children including causing deaths by demanding dowry, stalking and selling minors for prostitution.

The maximum punishment for selling and buying minors (IPC, 372, 373) for prostitution would be life imprisonment from 10 years now and a minimum sentence of seven years has been inserted.

The Bill, piloted by Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons, C Ve Shanmugam amended the Indian Penal Code in its applicability to Tamil Nadu.

5 arrested after cops bust sex racket at spa in Noida

On September 16 last year, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the Assembly that the punishment for crimes against women and children would be made more stringent.

With the amendment to the IPC, the minimum punishment for dowry deaths (IPC 304-B) shall be 10 years from the present seven and for disrobing (IPC 354-B) the minimum sentence is enhanced to five years from three now and the maximum punishment, ten years from seven.

Similarly, stalking (IPC 354-D), on a second or subsequent conviction would see a maximum of seven years imprisonment from the present five.

A Bill, moved by Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan providing for establishment of a varsity, "Dr J Jayalalithaa University" headquartered in Villupuram was adopted.

Mr Palaniswami had last year announced setting up of the varsity by bifurcating Thiruvalluvar University.

A Bill to amend the Annamalai University Act 2013 and the TN Dr MGR Medical University Chennai Act, 1987 was also adopted.

It was to give effect to a decision on recognising the Chidambaram based Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital and dental and nursing colleges and hospitals there as government institutions.