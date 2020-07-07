TN 2020 12th result date and time

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, July 07: The TN 2020 12th result is expected to be declared today. The result once declared, will be available on the official website.

Reports say that the results are likely to be declared today by around 12 noon. The state education minister had said that the results would be declared in the first week of July.

The exams were held in March, but due to COVID-19 the evaluation process was delayed.

It may be recalled that last year the results were declared in April. The results once declared will be available on dge2.tn.nic.in.

How to check TN 2020 12th result:

Go to dge2.tn.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout