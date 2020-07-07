  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN 2020 12th result date and time

    By
    |

    Chennai, July 07: The TN 2020 12th result is expected to be declared today. The result once declared, will be available on the official website.

    Reports say that the results are likely to be declared today by around 12 noon. The state education minister had said that the results would be declared in the first week of July.

    TN 2020 12th result date and time

    The exams were held in March, but due to COVID-19 the evaluation process was delayed.

    It may be recalled that last year the results were declared in April. The results once declared will be available on dge2.tn.nic.in.

    How to check TN 2020 12th result:

    • Go to dge2.tn.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 9:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue