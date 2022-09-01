TN: 2 electrocuted to death after Ganesh Chathurthi chariot comes in contact with electric line

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Sep 01: Two men died and two others were injured when a chariot they were using to carry a Ganesha 'vigraha' came in contact with an electric line at the Sokkanathanputhur in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday night.

The police said that the locals had erected a pandal in the Kulalar Street to celebrate the Ganesha festival. The 'vigraha' was placed in a chariot and take to a nearby water body for immersion.

Muneeswaran, 24, Marimuthu, 33, Selvakrishnan, 32, and Chellapandi, 42 were pulling the empty chariot back to the pandal when it got stuck in a tree. When they tried to pull the chariot to the opposite side, the chariot made of metal came in contact with a high tension wire. All the four were electrocuted and thrown off.

The four were rushed to the Sivagiri Government Hospital on Tenkasi district. While Marimuthu and Munishwaran died on the way to the hospital the other two were battling for their lives, the police said on Thursday.

Jharkhand announces ex gratia, jobs in electrocution deaths

The Sethur police have registered a case are investigating. State ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu visited the injured men in hospital. They consoled the family member and announced a solatium of Rs 50,000 each for the family of the deceased.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 16:06 [IST]