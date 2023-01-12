The alleged snub by Vijay to his parents at Varisu event can prove costly to aspiring politician

'Thunivu' 1st day box office collection (Tamil Nadu): Ajith-starrer gets above-average opening

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Jan 12: Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' has got a good start at the Tamil Nadu box office although the movie has failed set to create new records at the box office.

'Thunivu' Day 1 Box Office Collection

'Thunivu' was released in over 425 screens in its home territory. Riding on the positive buzz created by the trailer, the Tamil flick had managed to register to get an above-average response for the advance booking of tickets and this translated into good business.

Like during the release of all big movies, cinema halls virtually dedicated their screens for 'Thunivu' along with Vijay's 'Varisu' as there was a craze for tickets from fans. However, the state government's decision to cancel the early morning shows disappointed the fans due to which the tickets were the later shows were in demand.

The early estimates coming from trade indicate that 'Thunivu' has failed to break new records at the box office and earned over Rs 20 crore on the first day. As it was a working day, the collection of the movie was quite less compared to the usual festival releases, say trade trackers.

However, industry observers are confident of 'Thunivu' as well as 'Varisu' holding well at the Tamil Nadu box office for the next few days as the Pongal festive fever grips Tamil Nadu.

Please note that these are estimates and the final figures might change.

'Thunivu' Collection Outside Tamil Nadu

The Ajith-starrer has managed to attract the viewers outside its home territory as well. From Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra, the movie has garnered around Rs 6-8 crore, say early estimations. As far as the overseas box office is concerned, the flick has done well in the US where it has raked in $100,000.

'Thunivu' is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier has played the female lead in the flick, which also has Samuthirakani, Pavani Reddy, Bala Saravanan and others in the supporting cast.

It is an action heist film that revolves around a bank robbery. The movie is loaded with a lot of messages to the public. However, it has met with mixed reviews from the audience.

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 8:57 [IST]