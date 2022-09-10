This Chennai man’s saga tell you why you should never land at your girlfriend’s wedding

Tamil Nadu weather: These 18 districts likely to get heavy rain in next 24 hours

Chennai, Sep 10: A youth in Chennai probably learnt an important life lesson the hard way when he tried to crash and stop his girlfriend from getting married to someone else.

In what could be called a scene straight from the movies, a 24-year-old youth crashed his girlfriend's wedding, snatched the 'mangalsutra' (holy thread) from the groom and instead tried tying it around the bride himself.

His 'heroic' intentions however were destroyed then and there when the family members stopped him from tying the thread and beat him up for creating a scene at the marriage hall.

He got to know about the marriage after his girlfriend sent him a text message, requesting him to stop the marriage. However, the wedding has been called off. The incident occurred on Friday morning in Chennai.

According to police, the couple worked together at an upscale hotel in Chennai and the girl had texted him to stop the wedding. However, the family members stopped the boy from tying the knot and beat him up for creating a scene at the marriage hall.

During the investigation, it was realised that they were in a relationship and the boy entered the hall following the message from the bride. Hence, no case has been registered.

Story first published: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 16:50 [IST]