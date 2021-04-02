TANCET 2021 result declared on tancet.annauniv.edu

YouTube
    Chennai, Apr 02: The TANCET 2021 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The TANCET 2021 was conducted by the Anna University on March 20 and 21 and the admit card for the same was released on March 5.

    The exam was conducted by the Anna University for admission to M.B.A., M.C.A., and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2021-2022 offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu. The results are available on tancet.annauniv.edu.

    Direct link to download TANCET 2021 result: tancet.annauniv.edu

    Story first published: Friday, April 2, 2021, 12:13 [IST]
