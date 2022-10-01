Tamil Nadu weather: Coimbatore, Erode and 8 other districts to get heavy rains

YouTube
    Chennai, Oct 01: Coimbatore, Erode, Krishnagiri and several other districts in Tamil Nadu will witness heavy rains later in the day, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday.

    The rainfall is attributed to the prevailing upper atmosphere circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Tamil Nadu, the weather-monitoring agency has predicted light to moderate rains in Puducherry, and Karaikal.

    "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal due to the prevailing upper atmosphere circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh. Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall," according to a statement from the Regional Meteorological Centre.

    "As far as Chennai is concerned, the condition is likely to be cloudy for the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur in a few areas of the city," the statement claimed.

    The state has received a good rainfall in the last few months. Hence, the water in most of the reservoirs is nearly full.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 16:02 [IST]
