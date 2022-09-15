Tamil Nadu: Stalin launches free breakfast scheme for govt school students

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, Sep 15: With an objective to ensure students get a nutritious meal every day, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin is going to unveil the Free Breakfast Scheme today in Madurai. The scheme likely to be introduced at 1,545 schools will cover students of classes 1 to 5 in government schools across the state.

Launching the ambitious scheme, Chief Minister Stalin said "In the first phase, 1.16 lakh students will be provided breakfast. I assure everyone that the scheme would further be expanded. No one should think this to be a freebie, it's the government's duty to do this."

"No poor and underprivileged student should drop out of school for the need of food. Whatever economic crisis this government faces, the scheme should not be stopped... I appeal to all govt officials to implement this scheme the same way you give food to your children," he added.

DVAC conducts raids at two former Tamil Nadu ministers

The scheme, inspired by the DMK's ideological predecessor Justice Party in 1920, envisages serving breakfast of up to 500 grams with millets and vegetables on the menu.

Who will be benefited

The government has sanctioned Rs 33.56 crore for the 'Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme' to provide free morning breakfast to government school students studying in classes I to V.

In the first phase, the scheme will benefit a total of 1,545 government primary schools where over 1.16 lakh children will get breakfast at school.

The scheme aimed to improve education and nutrition among the economically disadvantaged has received widespread praise.

Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme: What is on the menu?

On Monday - Rice Upma or Rava Upma or Semaya Upma or Wheat Upma with Vegetable Sambar.

On Tuesday - Rava Kichadi or Semaya Kichadi, Vegetable Kichadi or Wheat Rava Kichadi with Vegetable Sambar.

On Wednesday - Pongal or Rava Pongal and Vegetable Sambar

On Thursday - Rice upma or Rava Upma or Semaya Upma or Wheat Rava Upma and Rava Kesari or Semaya Kesari

On Friday - Rava Kichadi or Semaya Kichadi or Vegetable Kichadi and Rava Kesari or Semaya Kesari.

It also mentioned that weekly twice millet food should be added to the breakfast menu.

Breakfast will be provided on all school working days. A midday meal scheme that will motivate a lot of poor families to send their children to school, the scheme will also eradicate nutrition deficiency, the establishment of schools of excellence, and primary health centers in urban areas.

The success of this scheme, which is a novel initiative, will make the whole of India look towards Tamil Nadu as an example.