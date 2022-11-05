YouTube
    Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu in next 2 days

    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 05: Heavy rain will lash several parts of Tamil Nadu in the next two days due to downward atmospheric circulation over the Kanniyakumari coast, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Saturday.

    "For the next 24 hours, Mayiladathurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, delta, and southern parts districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity," DtNext quoted a senior RMC official in Chennai, as saying.

    However, the weather-monitoring agency has said that the intense spell will reduce from November 7.

    As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. A few spells of moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 31-32 degree Celsius and 24-25 degree Celsius, respectively.

    On the other hand, a warning has been given to suspend any fishing activity for two days on November 8 and 9.

    Saturday, November 5, 2022, 16:10 [IST]
    X