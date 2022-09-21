YouTube
    Tamil Nadu Health Department to Train with Meghalaya Health Care Professionals!

    By Anuj Cariappa
    The Tamil Nadu health department will give special training on Obstetrics, Sonography, and Lifesaving Anaesthesia Skills (LSAS).

    The Tamil Nadu health department has inked an MOU with the Meghalaya government for training professionals. This is going to facilitate training to medicos and health professionals in different segments.

    The MOU was signed between MA Subramaniam, Health Minister, Tamil Nadu, and PK Sangma, Health Minister, Meghalaya at TN Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Government Estate. As per the agreement, the department will provide support and training for Lifesaving Anaesthesia Skills (LSAS), Ultrasonography, and Comprehensive Emergency Obstetrics and Newborn Care (CeMONC).

    Additionally, the team will also visit the health facilities of Tamil Nadu government. They will also study the functioning along with different schemes active in the state. The team will judge the pros and cons of the scheme and will then implement the same in Meghalaya.

    Talking to the media, Ma Subramaniam shared that the team from Meghalaya will go through the services provided by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, and its various structures. It will also study the activities of drug depots, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Innuyir Kappom Thittam-NK 48 (pilot basis) and will launch the same in Meghalaya.

    Another team will talk to the medical experts of the primary health care center. They will also study the various services like robotic surgery, high radiation therapy, and full body specialty at low cost in the state.

    The team will also go through the functioning of several departments in Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 15:01 [IST]
