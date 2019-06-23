Tamil Nadu govt jobs: TNPSC recruitment 2019 underway, 64 JSO vacancies announced; Apply online

Chennai

oi-Vikas SV

Chennai, June 23: TNPSC recruitment 2019 notification for Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) jobs has been released on the TNPSC official website. There are a total f 64 JSO job openings. Last date to apply online for TNPSC Junior Scientific Officer vacancies is July 22, 2019.

TNPSC would be conducting recruitment process for hiring 64 JSOs for the Forensic Sciences Department. TNPSC recruitment process for JSO jobs in Forensic Sciences Department involves written examination and interview.

TNPSC JSO exam date is August 24, 2019.

Junior Scientific Officer exam result would be declared in October 2019.

TNPSC official notification for JSO job openings: Click Here

For educational qualification required, JSO exam pattern, eligibility criteria, reservation and JSO exam syllabus, please download the official TNPSC notification from the link given above.

How to apply online for TNPSC Junior Scientific Officer or JSO vacancies:

