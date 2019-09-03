Tamil Nadu govt jobs: 102 Asst Director, CDPO jobs under TNPSC Recruitment 2019; TNPSC exam date

Chennai

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Chennai, Sep 03: Tamil Nadu govt jobs for women have been announced and TNPSC Recruitment 2019 notification download link for 102 Assistant Director and CDPO posts is given below. TNPSC exam for these posts will be held on 16.11.2019 and 17.11.2019 at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Salem and Tiruchirapalli.

Last date to apply for these 102 TNPSC jobs is September 11, 2019.

TNPSC recruitment 2019 official notification download link:

TNPSC recruitment process for Assistant Director (AD) and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts involve written exam and interview. TNPSC exam for these AD and CDPO posts would be held on November 16 and 17, 2019. Of these 102 Tamil Nadu Govt jobs announced, 89 openings are for CDPO posts and 13 are for AD.

TNPSC recruitment notification for Assistant Director and CDPO jobs: Click Here

Direct link to TNPSC online application page: Click Here

TNPSC jobs all the details : Click Here

Steps to apply online for TNPSC Assistant Director and CDPO vacancies:

Visit official website www.tnpsc.gov.in .

. On the right side, hover the cursor over notifications.

A drop down will appear. From the drop-down, click on latest notifications.

This page has list of all TNPSC jobs. Now, there is an option which says "ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (WOMEN CANDIDATE ONLY) & CHILD DEVELOPMENT PROJECT OFFICER (WOMEN CANDIDATE ONLY)INCLUDED IN TAMIL NADU GENERAL SERVICE".

You can click on it to download notification. In the same row, there an apply online option. Click on it. This will take you to a generic online application page for all TNPSC jobs.

Find the row corresponding notification number 24/2019 which is for AD-CDPO, click on apply now.

Follow the instruction and fill-up the form.

You need to register first before applying.

Click here for instructions for registration and filling up TNPSC online form.

for instructions for registration and filling up TNPSC online form. Submit.

TNPSC recruitment 2019 Assistant Director and CDPO jobs important dates: