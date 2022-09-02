Tamil Nadu Government to Fund Fee of Government School Students Cracking IIT Exam

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, the students who have studied in Tamil Nadu schools till class 8 are eligible.

The Higher Education department under the Tamil Nadu state government has released official guidelines regarding the funding of IIT students. The guidelines were released by D Karthikeyan, Education secretary.

The department has notified that the government has decided to bear the cost of the UG course cost of those students who successfully secure admission to IIT, IISc, and AIIMS. The government will be releasing fund that will be used to fund the fee and other expenses of these students until they complete their studies.

The proposal for this scheme was presented by the state government in March 2022 while presenting the annual budget for the state. This move is going to encourage the government school students to work hard and get admission into these institutions, said State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

With that, now, the state government has put up a notice per which those who have successfully cracked admission to any of these colleges can avail of this facility this year too. For doing that, they have to simply submit their allotment order, score card, and bonafide certificate from the school and submit it to the district collector's office.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) will go through the application forms and then release the funds. Also, in order to maintain transparency, an online portal is going to be launched soon. This will ensure that the money is been transferred to the beneficiary via the DBT method.

The primary eligibility to avail of this scheme is having studies in a government school from class 6 to 8. The students are ordered to submit documents like domicile certificates, entrance exam certificates, and admission fee structure brochures on the District Collector's office.

