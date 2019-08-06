  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu Forest Watcher Exam 2019, final date announced, checkmarking scheme

    By
    |

    Chennai, Aug 06: The Tamil Nadu Forest Watcher Exam 2019 will be held soon. More details are also available on the official website.

    The exam would be a computer based test and will be conducted on October 5 and 6 2019. A total of 564 vacancies will be filled up through this exam. The exam was supposed to be held in June, but it had to be rescheduled twice.

    Tamil Nadu Forest Watcher Exam 2019, final date announced, checkmarking scheme

    Based on the online examination, the eligible (successful) candidates will be called for appearing in certificate verification, physical standards verification and endurance Test in 1:3 ratio for final selection, the notification states.

    Now that the exam date has been announced, the next step would be to release the admit card. The exam which will assess the General Knowledge of the candidates will be for a duration of 3 hours. There would be a total of 150 marks and candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent to qualify. The pass mark is 30 per cent for candidates belonging to the reserved category. The papers would be in both English and Tamil.

    Tamil Nadu Forest Watcher Exam 2019: Marking Scheme: www.forests.tn.gov.in/app/webroot/img/document/news/usrc/FW-2019/Subj_Qns_breakup_FW.pdf

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu examination

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue