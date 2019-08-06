Tamil Nadu Forest Watcher Exam 2019, final date announced, checkmarking scheme

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Aug 06: The Tamil Nadu Forest Watcher Exam 2019 will be held soon. More details are also available on the official website.

The exam would be a computer based test and will be conducted on October 5 and 6 2019. A total of 564 vacancies will be filled up through this exam. The exam was supposed to be held in June, but it had to be rescheduled twice.

Based on the online examination, the eligible (successful) candidates will be called for appearing in certificate verification, physical standards verification and endurance Test in 1:3 ratio for final selection, the notification states.

Now that the exam date has been announced, the next step would be to release the admit card. The exam which will assess the General Knowledge of the candidates will be for a duration of 3 hours. There would be a total of 150 marks and candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent to qualify. The pass mark is 30 per cent for candidates belonging to the reserved category. The papers would be in both English and Tamil.

Tamil Nadu Forest Watcher Exam 2019: Marking Scheme: www.forests.tn.gov.in/app/webroot/img/document/news/usrc/FW-2019/Subj_Qns_breakup_FW.pdf