Tamil Nadu exports register an overall growth of 49% in Quarterly result

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The EDII, Chennai has recently conducted a webinar to make business personnel well aware of the latest export techniques and methods.

With the collective support of the state government and exporters, Tamil Nadu is all set to cross the INR 3.2 crore mark in export this year. The state has seen an upward growth in the quarterly export results. As per reports, the total export in the year 2020-21 was INR 193294.65 Crore and the results for 2021-22 showed a figure of INR 262322.60 Crore.

Talking about the quarterly result, the net export during the first quarter of April to June 2021-22 was INR 54081.54 crores. Whereas, the first quarter of 2022-23 has seen an upward growth of 49% with net export equal to INR 80652.58 crores. If the state exports follow the same trend then, Tamil Nadu will see a net export equal to INR 322,608 Crores. With this, Tamil Nadu will become the first state to achieve this number in the country.

The four districts that are leading the state exports are Kanchipuram, Chennai, Thiruvallur and Salem. Kanchipuram is leading the trail with an export value equal to INR 24,098 crores followed by Chennai having export worth INR 14,016. Thiruvallur and Salem contribute an amount equal to INR 5386 and 1057 crores.

The major commodities exported by Tamil Nadu are smartphones, rice, seafood, Instant Tea, leather goods, Coirs, mattresses, automobile accessories and goods, apparel, packed food items, etc. Kanchipuram is the leading exporter of smartphone in the state.

As per the recent transport index, Tamil Nadu is ranked in the third position amongst all other states. The state also contributes a total of 11.5% to the country's total exports with Chennai as the top district. However, as per the chief minister, the state is all set to become the number one state in exports. He has earlier announced that Tamil Nadu is working to surpass the export value of $100 billion by 2030.

With the idea of supporting the government's vision, EDII, Chennai has recently conducted a webinar. The main motto of the webinar was to impart the latest export practices and methodology to the exporters. The webinar also spread awareness about the global trade policies that one has to adhere to. Earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu government signed an MOU worth to uplift its export sector for a whopping amount equal to INR 2120.54 crores.