Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CM Stalin to launch ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on September 7

As per the Tamil Nadu Congress president, this initiative has been launched to fight the RSS ideology of the central government.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is all set to launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 07, 2022 at Kanyakumari. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, Congress President has announced that he will commence a Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The leader of TNCC has announced that all the leaders will be participating in the initiative. This Bharat Jodo Yatra is aimed to fight against the prevalent RSS ideology implemented by the central government. He further shared that, the party will also make different teams in each village to support this initiative.

Rahul Gandhi is all set to launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari on September 07, 2022. CM Stalin will be joining during the launch to confirm his support to this noble initiative. Rahul Gandhi will spend five days in the state after which he will leave for Kerala.

After this, Congress veteran leader Kumari Ananthan will flag off the march on September 08, 2022. The party will make sure that the workers of the political party join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 08, 09, and 10, 2022 for at least 10 minutes every day.

Earlier last month, Rahul Gandhi announced the launching of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that shall commence from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The major objective of this yatra is to expose the RSS ideology of the ruling central government. The BJP-led government wishes to roll out the Santan Dharm policy in the country. However, this ideology is a threat to the constitution.

