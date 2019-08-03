  • search
    Tami Nadu government employees' Festival Advance increased

    Chennai, Aug 03: Tami Nadu government employees' Festival Advance would be increased from Rs.5,000/- to Rs.10,000. An official notification has been issued and the changes would be implemented immediately.

    The Festival Advance hike would apply to all festivals that will fall from August 2, 2019, onwards.

    "The Government after careful consideration, direct that the Festival Advance payable to the Government employees, Teachers, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff of the local bodies, aided educational institutions and the employees who are eligible to draw the Festival Advance be enhanced from Rs.5,000/- to Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten thousand only). There shall be no change in the existing procedure for sanction and recovery of Festival Advance," the Tamil Nadu government official notification says.

    Festival Advance to Tamil Nadu Government Employees Enhanced:

    • In 2012, Festival Advance to Tamil Nadu Government Employees was hiked from Rs.2,000/- to Rs.5,000.
  • Festival Advance to Tamil Nadu Government Employees hiked official notification: Click Here

    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 6:15 [IST]
