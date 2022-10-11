Surrogacy probe after Nayanthara welcomes twin boys: Controversy explained in 10 points

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Oct 11: Even as the wishes are pouring in for celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan over the birth of their twin boys, they have come under the scanner as the Tamil Nadu government has decided to order a probe to find whether the couple broke a any law related to surrogacy.

The controversy explained in 10 points:

Vignesh Shivan announced the news of welcoming twin boys on his social media pages on Sunday. He posted a photo of them kissing the feet of the new arrivals and the photo went viral. He captioned, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful (sic)." Speculation started doing rounds that the babies were conceived through surrogacy. The social media post triggered debate on social media as rumours started doing rounds that they had possibly broken surrogacy laws. When Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian was enquired about the controversy, he said, "The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family," The Indian laws bans commercial surrogacy, but allows alruistic surrogacy. The criterion is that the surrogate should be at least married once and should have her own child, as per The Indian Express report. After being in a relationship for years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in June. Many questions raised whether she became pregnant before tying the knot. However, the couple has not given a statement on the issue, yet.

