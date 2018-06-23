English

Stalin detained while protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor

    DMK working President MK Stalin has been detained while protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Stalin says, 'Protest is against Governor's interference in federal structure'. Staling led the rally of party workers towards Governor's office in Chennai.

    DMK working President MK Stalin. Courtesy: ANI news
    DMK working President MK Stalin. Courtesy: ANI news

    Around 192 DMK cadres were detained in Trichy on Friday while they were holding black-flag protest against the Governor.

    Staling has been demanding Banwarilal Purohit's reignation for the last three months. In April, Stalin demanded Tamil Nadu Governor's resigntion from, saying that his activities had proved that he was not fit to be in the position.

    Mr Stalin further said that the Governor had shamed the State by patting on the cheek of a woman journalist instead of answering her question at Tuesday's press conference. "I have already tweeted about my stand on the issue. It is an uncivilised act," he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 12:08 [IST]
