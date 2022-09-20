Sri Lankan Navy detains 8 Indian fisherman, seizes boat

SIRPI Scheme To Promote Awareness and Discipline in Schools Launched in Tamil Nadu!

Chennai

oi-PTI

Rameswaram, Sep 20: The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 8 Indian fishermen from near here, for alleged maritime boundary violation, officials said on Tuesday.

The fishermen hailed from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu.

They were picked up by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in that country's waters between Mullaitheevu and Neduntheevu late on Monday, Fisheries officials said.

Assam: Fisherman shot dead near Bangladesh border, villagers blame BSF

One boat was also detained.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 10:23 [IST]