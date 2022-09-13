This Chennai man’s saga tell you why you should never land up at your girlfriend’s wedding

Sports Information Center, Adukalam Launched by MK Stalin in Chennai!

Chennai

By Anuj Cariappa

As per CM MK Stalin, the primary agenda of the Dravidian model is to ensure development across all sectors.

MK Stalin launched the sports information center named Adukalam in Chennai. Additionally, he also distributed financial funds to around 1, 130 athletes amounting to INR 16.3 crores. This information center is going to promote awareness regarding sports among the state's youth said CM.

Briefing the media, Stalin said that, the agenda of the Dravidian model of government is to ensure a 360-degree development for all sectors. He also quoted that earlier last month we hosted the international chess olympiad. Whereas, the state is going to host the world's women's tennis championship from September 12 to 18, 2022. All of these have been done to make Tamil Nadu a sports-oriented state at the global level.

He also announced that regular sports tournaments shall be held from June next year till Pongal. These tournaments will be conducted for sportspersons belonging to different categories namely, schools, colleges, government employees, physically disabled, etc.

The students whose performance is found to be extraordinary during these tournaments will be given admission to the state government-aided training hostels. Necessary arrangements regarding their training shall be done by the government. These students will be providing with all the necessary aids, training etc to make them able to compete at the world platforms in future.

Also, to promote sports amongst the youth, the CM announced a sports award the registration of which shall commence on September 12, 2022. Alongside, the registrations for the Kabaddi tournament have also commenced. The game shall be held in the month of October whereas the final tournament is going to be conducted in Chennai during January or February.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 18:19 [IST]