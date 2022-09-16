SIRPI Scheme To Promote Awareness and Discipline in Schools Launched in Tamil Nadu!

Chennai

The scheme has been designed by the school education board of the state in collaboration with the police board.

MK Stalin launched the SIRPI scheme in Tamil Nadu on September 14, 2022. SIRPI stands for Students in Responsible Police Initiatives. The scheme has been designed coherently by the school education board and Tamil Nadu police board. The main agenda of this scheme is to introduce discipline and awareness amongst the students. The scheme shall be launched on a pilot basis by the Greater Chennai Police.

Talking to the media about the scheme, the CM shared that it is our duty to make the children aware of the evils prevalent in society. SIRPI scheme is going to introduce the meaning of the law to them that is going to help them in connecting with self-discipline in life.

Further, he said, that lack of support or love from one's family leads to children committing offenses. With SIRPI we are trying to teach the basic rules and regulations like traffic rules, inculcating obedience in them towards their parents and teachers. Eventually, the basic agenda of this scheme is to reduce the offences and crimes done by children.

The scheme is going to be implemented for class 8 students from 100 government schools. Around 5000 students will be chosen from these schools and they will be required to attend classes every Wednesday. They will be taught about the basic social evils like drugs, alcohol etc. Additionally, they will also be able to attend fitness and sports classes under the SIPRI scheme.

For the proper implementation of the scheme, the department will choose two nodal officers for monitoring the program. The government has decided to offer awareness books and nutritious meals too during these classes. The total cost of implementing the scheme is evaluated to be INR 4.25 crores.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, Information Minister MP Saminathan, DGP C Sylendrababu, and School Education Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu also graced the event.

Friday, September 16, 2022