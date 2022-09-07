MK Stalin - A Saviour for the Poor and Underprivileged of the State!

Review: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan trailer promises a grand visual spectacle

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Sep 07: The trailer of Mani Ratnam's much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan has hit the internet with a bang as the 3.23-minute clip has garnered highly-positive reviews from cine-goers.

What's in Ponniyin Selvan Trailer?

The trailer of Ponniyin Selvan introduces all the leading characters to the audience and gives a rough idea about the content. In short, it tells that the film is all about bravery, loyalty, friendship, love, betrayal, envy and heartbreak. Last but not the least, viewers can expect humour in the flick.

Vikram appears as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan and Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhivarman. Whereas Trisha is seen in the role of Kundavai and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini.

Every actor looks fabulous in their costumes. More or less, all the lead characters have got equal space in the 3.23-minute trailer. The role looks tailor-made for Chiyaan Vikram, but Jayam Ravi and Karti's roles are not effectively presented. Whereas Aishwarya and Trisha look beautiful in the colourful costumes.

The war sequence and CGI are top notch while AR Rahman's background lifts the overall quality of the clip. Also, thumbs-up for the costume and cinematography departments. Not to forget, Kamal Haasan's voiceover is a major attraction.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is an epic period action film directed by Mani Ratnam, who co-wrote it with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. Produced by Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Going by the trailer, the trailer promises a grand visual spectacle.

Meanwhile, the trailer has met with wonderful response from the audience. It has garnered over 3 million views, so far.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 12:21 [IST]