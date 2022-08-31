Railways to run daytime train between Madurai and Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Government all set to roll out Senior Citizen Pension Scheme for people aged 80+

Chennai, Aug 31: The Southern Railway will run a daytime train between Madurai and Coimbatore starting September 1. This would be done by clubbing two express specials running between Madurai and Palani and Palani and Coimbatore.

Nos 06479/06480 Palani - Madurai - Palani unreserved express specials and Nos 06462/06463 Palani - Coimbatore - Palani unreserved express specials are amalgamated to run Madurai - Coimbatore Express train, a statement by the Southern Railway said.

No 16722 Madurai - Coimbatore Express will leave Madurai at 7.25am and reach Coimbatore at 12.45pm. No 16721 Coimbatore - Madurai Express will leave Coimbatore at 2.05pm and reach Madurai at 7.35pm, the statement read.

The trains will stop at Kudalnagar, Samayanallur, Sholavandan, Vadipatti, Kodaikanal Road, Ambaturai, Dindigul Junction, Akkaraipatti, Oddanchatram, Chatrapatti, Palani, Pushpattur, Madathukulam, Maivadi Road Udumalaipettai, Gomangalam, Pollachi, Kinathukadavu and Podanur.

This train will have 12 general seating coaches and 2 SLR coaches. The primary maintenance of the express train will be in Madurai and it would be hauled by diesel locomotives, the statement also read.

The Palani-Pollachi section was closed for gauge conversion work in 2009. It opened for traffic in 2014. Rail users complained that the meter guage trains that used to run on this section were not revived and this include the one between Madurai and Coimbatore.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 13:14 [IST]