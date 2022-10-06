Keep youself updated with latestChennai News
Power cut in Chennai today: List of areas that would be affected
Chennai
Chennai, Oct 06: Several parts of Chennai are likely to face a power cut on Thursday with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation amounting maintenance work.
The power supply is likely to affected in several areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the work is completed earlier then the power is expected to be back by 2 pm.
Here is a list of areas where power supply in Chennai will be affected:
Avadi:
- TNHB Vaishnavi Nagar
- Nethaji Nagar
- Venugopal Nagar
- Choolambedu road
- Poompozhil Nagar
- Thirumalaivasan Nagar
- Bible College
- Christ colony
- Kannadapalayam and in the vicinity of all aforementioned areas
Tambaram:
- Puthuthangal Bharathi Nagar
- Thangaraj Nagar
- Gandhi Nagar
- Rajarajeswari Nagar
- Krishna Nagar
- Ramani Nagar
- Malliga Nagar
- Mullai Avenue
- Sakthi Nagar
- Sriram Nagar
- Arasan Nagar
- Part of Mudichur road and above all surrounding areas
- Thiruverkadu
- Kendhra Vihar
- Industrial Magna Estate
- Noombal Main Road
- PH Road
Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 9:29 [IST]