YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Power cut in Chennai today: List of areas that would be affected

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 06: Several parts of Chennai are likely to face a power cut on Thursday with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation amounting maintenance work.

    Power cut in Chennai

    The power supply is likely to affected in several areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the work is completed earlier then the power is expected to be back by 2 pm.

    Chennai, Bengaluru to witness heavy rainsChennai, Bengaluru to witness heavy rains

    Here is a list of areas where power supply in Chennai will be affected:

    Avadi:

    • TNHB Vaishnavi Nagar
    • Nethaji Nagar
    • Venugopal Nagar
    • Choolambedu road
    • Poompozhil Nagar
    • Thirumalaivasan Nagar
    • Bible College
    • Christ colony
    • Kannadapalayam and in the vicinity of all aforementioned areas

    Tambaram:

    • Puthuthangal Bharathi Nagar
    • Thangaraj Nagar
    • Gandhi Nagar
    • Rajarajeswari Nagar
    • Krishna Nagar
    • Ramani Nagar
    • Malliga Nagar
    • Mullai Avenue
    • Sakthi Nagar
    • Sriram Nagar
    • Arasan Nagar
    • Part of Mudichur road and above all surrounding areas
    • Thiruverkadu
    • Kendhra Vihar
    • Industrial Magna Estate
    • Noombal Main Road
    • PH Road

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    power crisis chennai

    Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 9:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X