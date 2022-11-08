Power cut in Chennai on November 8: These areas will be affected

Vande Bharat Express first trial run between Chennai-Mysuru begins: 5 facts to know

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Nov 08: Several areas in Chennai will be affected by power cuts on Tuesday, as per the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

The TANGEDCO is carrying out routine maintenance work due to which some areas might be affected with power cut between 9 am to 2 pm.

However, the power supply is likely to be restored if the authorities finish off the works as per their plans.

Affected Areas:

SIDCO Nagar 1 to 10 block, Ammankutti, Nehru Nagar, South & North Jaganathan Nagar, M.T.H Road, SIDCO Industrial area, Thiru Nagar, Agathiyar Nagar, Ponvizha Nagar, South High Court Colony, Bharathi Nagar in Villivakkam are the areas where people will experience power outage.

The electricity department carries out maintenance works on a regular basis. Last week, at least three days the capital city witnessed power cut issues in several areas.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 8:32 [IST]