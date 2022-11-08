YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Power cut in Chennai on November 8: These areas will be affected

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 08: Several areas in Chennai will be affected by power cuts on Tuesday, as per the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

    The TANGEDCO is carrying out routine maintenance work due to which some areas might be affected with power cut between 9 am to 2 pm.

    Power cut in Chennai on November 8: These areas will be affected

    However, the power supply is likely to be restored if the authorities finish off the works as per their plans.

    Air India airlifts rescued Cinereous Vulture from Chennai to JodhpurAir India airlifts rescued Cinereous Vulture from Chennai to Jodhpur

    Affected Areas:

    SIDCO Nagar 1 to 10 block, Ammankutti, Nehru Nagar, South & North Jaganathan Nagar, M.T.H Road, SIDCO Industrial area, Thiru Nagar, Agathiyar Nagar, Ponvizha Nagar, South High Court Colony, Bharathi Nagar in Villivakkam are the areas where people will experience power outage.

    The electricity department carries out maintenance works on a regular basis. Last week, at least three days the capital city witnessed power cut issues in several areas.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    chennai power crisis

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 8:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X