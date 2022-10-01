'Ponniyin Selvan': How advance booking will translate into collection at box office on first day?

'Ponniyin Selvan' vs 'Vikram Vedha' at box office: Mani Ratnam's film is clear winner on first day

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Oct 1: Bollywood film 'Vikram Vedha' and multilingual film 'Ponniyin Selvan' are the two most-awaited movies that hit the screens on Friday. While the former has got a slow start, the latter has done exceptionally well at the box office on the first day.

'Vikram Vedha' 1st Day Box Office Collection

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha', which is released in over 5600 screens worldwide, has opened to mixed reviews and got to a slow start at the India box office. The early estimates coming from the trade say that it has earned around Rs 12 crore on the first day.

Trade trackers were expecting the film to earn around Rs 15-17 crore on the opening day considering two big names in the cast. As a result, the collection has taken the industry observers by a surprise.

It is now said that the movie should witness a good jump in the next two days in case if should earn 'hit' status at the box office.

'Ponniyin Selvan' box office collection: 3 records Vikram-starrer will break on first day

'Vikram Vedha' is a battle between good and evil which leaves the audience to choose a side but it is not easy.

The latest Hindi film is a remake of hit Tamil film of the same name. The original film starred Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan.

'Ponniyin Selvan' Box Office

Mani Ratnam's ambitious film 'Ponniyin Selvan' has got an earth-shattering opening and has met with fairly positive reviews. The movie has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

On the first day, the movie is estimated to have collected in the range of Rs 55 to Rs 60 crore. In Tamil Nadu alone, it has grossed around Rs 25 crore with other language versions contributing around Rs 15 crore. From the overseas centres, the Mani Ratnam's mega-budget flick is predicted to have earned about Rs 20 crore.

It has to be noted that the movie is estimated to have grossed over $2 million in the US box office.

The two-part film, budget of which is Rs 500 crore, is likely to cross Rs 100-crore mark on Saturday.

Review: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan trailer promises a grand visual spectacle

The film, which is based on Kalki's novel of the same name, stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha among others.

'Vikram Vedha' vs 'Ponniyin Selvan'

While the performance of 'Vikram Vedha' is below expectations, 'Ponniyin Selvan' has got a gigantic opening backed with extremely positive reviews among the Tamil audience.

Although Mani Ratnam's film is a pan-India project, 'Vikram Vedha' could not appeal its core audience base. Hence, 'Ponniyin Selvan' is a clear winner at the box office on the opening day.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 12:43 [IST]